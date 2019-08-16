BECKER – The Longhorn Fish and Steakhouse took on the feel of Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café Aug. 10 thanks to two well-known local Nashville singer-songwriters – Trent Harmon of Becker and John Milstead of Amory.
The sold-out writer’s roundhouse show drew in not only local fans but people from as far away as California, Texas, Arkansas and Florida. During the show, Harmon and Milstead took turns telling the stories and inspirations behind original songs before performing them. The two singer-songwriters took turns performing selections from their original catalogs.
“Trent and his dad were talking about bringing a little bit of Nashville to Becker Bottom and Amory,” said Harmon’s mother, Cindy. “We tried to have the same setup as the Bluebird. It’s very vintage and a place where when new and upcoming artists are asked to play, there’s nothing like it. When Trent called us to say he was asked to play the Grand Ole Opry, he got the same feeling when he was asked to play the Bluebird.”
She said her husband, Randy, was already thinking about tearing down a wall between dining rooms at the restaurant, and the overwhelming response from the show was his tipping point to do so.
“Trent wants to do one of these every three or four months. He had such a great response from this one,” she said.
In speaking to out of town guests ahead of the show, Cindy promoted local shops and the Amory Regional Museum.
Trent’s next show in the area will be in Booneville on Oct. 19. His next roundhouse at the Longhorn will be Dec. 7.