Monroe County public libraries will host activities and provide reading materials to help students keep literacy on the forefront while they’re out of school for summer vacation.
The statewide theme for 2022’s summer reading program is “Welcome to the Ocean of Possibilities.”
Registration is open through June 23 for the Amory Municipal Library’s summer reading program, and the last day to submit book logs is July 7. Additionally, there are programs planned for six Thursdays throughout the summer.
“If we can get them reading and have them get library cards, we’ve done our job. We’re reinforcing what they learned and hopefully they’ll continue before they go back to school,” said Ruby Holman, Amory Municipal Library’s librarian.
Amory Municipal Library’s schedule includes Stormin’ Bob the singing weatherman June 2 at 2 p.m. and Capt. John Bishop of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office June 9 at 2 p.m. He will speak about diving, which coincides with the summer reading program’s ocean theme.
Terry Vandeventer’s Living Reptile Museum will be June 16, with shows for ages 18 months to 5 years old at 2 p.m. and ages 6 and older at 2:30 p.m. Holman noted individual children are allowed to attend only one of the two June 16 performances.
On June 23 at 2 p.m., West Amory Elementary School art teacher John Thomas will be the featured guest and on June 30 at 2 p.m., magician David Strange will perform his Strange Magic program.
There will not be a program on July 7, but Amory’s summer reading series will conclude July 14 at 2 p.m. with the Mississippi Aquarium, which also relates to the ocean theme.
“We don’t have a mask mandate but if there are children who are immune-deficient or anyone uncomfortable, they’re welcome to wear masks and they’re encouraged,” Holman said.
In addition to the programs, storytime will be held each Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the library and also through its Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/amorylibrary.
Students can begin signing up for Hamilton Public Library’s summer reading program June 7, and the end date is July 14.
The library will host two programs this year at the Hamilton Community Center – Terry Vandeventer’s Living Reptile Museum on June 16 at 10:15 a.m. and the Mississippi Aquarium July 14 at 10:30 a.m.
“We want students to read as many books as they can. I will give them reading logs to keep up with that. Last year, we had a lot of younger ones who were pre-readers, and that’s great if mamas want to sign up for ages 2 and above. I encourage the mamas to come and get books for them because that will develop their reading skills and vocabulary. Children as early as 2 years old to sixth grade are welcome to sign up,” said Hamilton librarian Donna Johnson.
Evans Memorial Library in Aberdeen already distributed grab and go bags to Aberdeen Elementary School students and also to daycares.
“Normally, the summer reading is in June, but we elected this time not to do any in-house programming. We did 400 to 450 grab and go bags with a toy, a recommended reading list and 15 to 18 activity sheets geared toward reading, education and art,” said Evans Memorial Library Director Barbara Blair.
As of last week, the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library in Nettleton did not have any plans for a summer reading program. There are no plans for Wren Public Library to have a summer reading program either.
"I still encourage children to come in and read and I'll offer them incentives. We have books and puzzles for all age groups," said Wren librarian Betty Parson.