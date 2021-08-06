AMORY – While at Nettleton High School, Jatorrey Parks played sports, got along with other students and could sometimes be a class clown. However, he could still identify with the type of person who just keeps their head down.
In his adult years, the 2011 NHS graduate and Amory resident, is also known by his rap persona, M.T. Da Eagle. His year has been highlighted by opening for a famous Texas rapper, starting his own clothing line – Eagle Fly Clothing – and releasing music videos online. These milestones are building up hopes the upcoming release of a new album will elevate his career to new heights.
“What inspires me as an artist is leadership, standing on your own and being yourself. Coming up, I remember how it was to find yourself and sometimes you stand alone. I didn’t always think standing alone was okay. The older I got, the more I got comfortable with standing alone,” Parks said. “Just knowing not everybody’s going to be in your corner always, you just keep pushing because we’re all out here for a reason. That’s where Eagle Fly comes from – whatever situation you’ve been through, I like to elevate over it. When I used to just sit in the same spot and hold my head down, I know how to elevate. That’s where my name came from – just represent leadership and confidence in myself.”
He has written more than 100 songs to date and released four videos to YouTube since February. In early July, he opened for nationally known rapper Mike Jones at a show in Corpus Christi, and his new album is slated for a release later this year.
Back in the day
Even though Parks always wrote growing up, a seventh-grade creative writing class encouraged his start to songwriting.
“I had always been a fan of music when I was even younger, but it was seventh grade when I knew that I really wanted to do it. It was just the different cadences I could come up with and rhythms. I was always a fan of beats,” he said.
In high school, he started collaborating with fellow NHS student Elliot Ross in making beats.
“He was two years older than me, so I was a sophomore and he was a senior at the time. We continuously made beats and fooled around and ended up getting some equipment and recorded the best way we could in a closet we made into a studio,” he said. “We were taking it serious but didn’t know how to push it during those years.”
While Ross ultimately moved to metro Atlanta to pursue other interests, Parks continued to to push through with his music locally.
“It’s not something I just wanted to do because of what I saw on TV. I’m really just musically-inclined naturally,” he said.
Growing up, Parks’ uncles turned him on to rappers such as DMX and Busta Rhymes to go along with his love for Nas songs. His mother was born in the New York borough of Queens, so he has mostly been drawn to rappers from that music scene but is still influenced by other artists.
While he also cites rappers such as Future, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, Big K.R.I.T., David Banner and Amory’s Pistol Maine as influential, M.T. Da Eagle maintains his own style.
“I’m not trying to be like those other artists, but their style of music is a unique sense of being yourself and not changing yourself,” he said of Mississippi’s David Banner and Big K.R.I.T. in particular. “Yeah, you get influenced by different things and see different things, but those two being from Mississippi and how they set themselves, that made me more comfortable in doing it the way I want to do it,” he said.
Setting his own stage
Parks has family in Corpus Christi who suggested he talk to Texas promoter N8 Entertainment about a slot on the July 1 show with Mike Jones for exposure. Jones’ breakout single, “Still Tippin’” climbed the Billboard charts in 2005, but Parks was a fan even before then.
“I was still going to Texas at 7 and the age of 11. I’ve been hip to the Texas sound for a while,” he said. “When he made it big, I was glad the rest of the world could hear what I’d been listening to.”
While realizing Jones would hear M.T. Da Eagle’s music at the show was in the back of his mind, Parks still kept his professional composure in setting a good tone for his performance.
“With Texas being the music state it is, you’ve really got to bring it. I thought about it but wasn’t trying to. I was just trying to be the best I could with the brand I was bringing,” Parks said.
July’s show was M.T. Da Eagle’s second time performing in Corpus Christi.
While he plans for more shows in the near future in other states, Parks is still trying to get his marketing strategy set for the upcoming album. He released an album last year, which included mashups of songs from 2017 to 2020 but strives for a bigger push with the new one.
“There will definitely be more videos, definitely more entertaining videos. I like to do character-type videos. With my first few, I knew I had to show who I was,” Parks said.
While the upcoming album has collaborations with other artists, he noted one is a well-known artist from Michigan but couldn’t publicly say who at this point.