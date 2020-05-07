WREN – When Anna Trautman planned a Friday night Zoom call with her University of Southern Mississippi Chi Omega sorority sisters recently, she had no idea it would be interrupted by a special celebrity visitor.
Trautman, a 2019 Amory graduate, and her sorority sisters were one of several Zoom calls crashed April 24 by the Jonas Brothers, as pop music singer Nick Jonas paid them a Zoom visit.
“When his face popped up, we all screamed, and he screamed too,” said Trautman, a freshmen nursing major at Southern Miss. “We were all recording it on our phones. I started calling people afterwards, and at first they didn’t believe me, but then they said, ‘I don’t know, you do sound pretty excited.’”
The Zoom call was the first Trautman and her sorority sisters had since their university shut down in March, and one of her friends followed the Jonas Brothers on social media and found a link to send the number of their Zoom call for the potential to be one of the ones chosen to be crashed in honor of their documentary being released on Friday.
Trautman was an hour into her call when the Jonas Brothers’ logo appeared, and someone appeared on the call to ask permission to record it. Within five minutes, Nick joined the call.
“He asked us where we were from, and we told him we went to college in Mississippi and were sorority sisters,” Trautman said. “We asked him to say ‘Go Chi O at Southern Miss,’ and he did. He said he had been in his house for about eight weeks and trying not to drive his wife crazy and that he hoped we were all staying safe. He said he wanted to bring a smile to our faces and make our day better, and he definitely did. We were all in disbelief. It was short-lived, about five to seven minutes, but we still can’t stop talking about it.”
Trautman has never attended a Jonas Brothers concert but said she was still a fan back during her childhood.
“Seven-year-old Anna would not believe 19-year-old Anna if she told her about this,” Trautman said. “We said our childhood selves were just going crazy. I didn’t fangirl over anybody intensely, but I always loved watching their show on Disney and when they were on ‘Hannah Montana.’ This was definitely the highlight of our quarantine, and we had so many friends who weren’t able to join or had just left for dinner or joined as they were leaving who were so disappointed but still so glad this happened.”
The sorority sisters were featured in a video that appeared on the Jonas Brothers’ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and Southern Miss also promoted the experience on its website.
“We had other Chi O chapters from other universities commenting and saying how cool it was and asking if they could post it,” Trautman said. “This was the first time we had gotten our whole pledge class together for a call, and it just so happened to be the same day they were doing this.”