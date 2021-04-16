Approximately 40 contestants will compete for the title of Itawamba Community College’s Most Beautiful 2021 April 22 at 7 p.m. at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton campus.
They include McKinley Dean, Miranda Paige Flippo and Lauren Wickline, all of Aberdeen; Carli Cole, Kailey Cox, Sydney Elkin and Hailey Anna Page, all of Amory; Reagan Kuykendall of Belmont; Elisabeth “Reese” Frady of Columbus; Samantha Sharp of Corinth; Makenzie Hamilton of Ecru; Lillie Grace Burton of Eupora; Brianna Faith Grice and Abigail McDaniel, both of French Camp; Ashton Bryan, Madison Collins and Grace Wiginton, all of Fulton; Kella Brooke O’Brian of Golden; Sydney Duggar of Guntown; Haley Makamson of Houston; McKenzie Stamper of Mantachie; Isabella Lynn Graves, Cassie Harville and Sydney Scribner, all of Mooreville; Gracie Minich of Nettleton; Alexis Faith Kent of New Albany; Morgan Lee and Lydia Walker, both of Olive Branch; Kinley Lindsay of Oxford; Brianna Ball, Mabry Chamblee, Abbey Montgomery and Anna Claire Warren, all of Pontotoc; Kenndie Kiarra Gamble and Leah Irwin, both of Saltillo; A’jalauh Caldwell of Sherman; Lauren Mitchell of Smithville; Olivia Boykin of Steens; and Makenzie Tate of Tupelo.
Tickets, which are $10, are available at www.iccms.edu/tickets. The event is sponsored by the ICC Travel Tribe.
For more information, email Jessi Stevenson at jpstevenson@iccms.edu or Dr. Edana Nail at elnail@iccms.edu.