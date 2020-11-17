Health care facilities throughout Monroe County are offering Angel Trees this year to provide Christmas gifts for residents in need.
In Amory, River Place Nursing Center will have a tree set up in the front lobby for Thanksgiving, according to activities director Anita Hardin.
“We will have a card on the tree for each resident,” she said. “Their clothing sizes will be listed on the back of the cards. Families and friends are encouraged to choose a resident if they desire. We will have an ongoing list to track sponsorships to ensure that no resident is left out. We will have a day chosen to drop off gifts with the activity director.”
Suggested items that any resident can use include hairbrushes, combs, puzzle books, toiletries, lap blankets and sweat suits in large, XL and XXL sizes. For ladies, items that are always useful include XL-sized gowns, nail polish and crochet thread. The deadline to bring donations to River Place is Dec. 4.
Diversicare of Amory is one of seven locations that benefit from the outreach of Jamey and Trina Finley, who operate Tupelo’s Chick-fil-A.
“We have patterned our campaign after Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program for kids,” Trina said. “We suggest gift items $50 or less, such as socks, larger-size T-shirts and sweat suits, comforters, baseball caps, personal care items and sugar-free treats.”
Plastic tubs containing tags listing recipients with sizes and specific requests may be found at the entry of Tupelo location at Thompson Square Shopping Center, alongside Barnes Crossing Road.
“We will sort and package the donations and take them to the proper facility. Our deadline to receive donations is Dec. 12,” Trina said.
Opportunities for involvement include donating time, as well as money and gifts. According to activities director Hannah Cobb, anyone wishing to do window visits in addition to Angel Tree donations is welcome.
“A church group came by and did window visits, and that’s all the residents talked about for days,” she said.
The Care Center of Aberdeen will be receiving donations for residents through the end of November, according to activities director LaTrece Blair.
“We’re reaching out to family members to provide Christmas gifts for their loved ones,” she said. “Our residents will be assigned a number to put on a tag on the tree to preserve their anonymity.”
Items suggested by Blair other than what is listed on the cards include body care items, gloves and toboggans. Food treats are limited to individually wrapped store-bought items.