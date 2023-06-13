mcj-2023-06-07-news-legislator-luncheon

Several former state legislators joined Bo Robinson, front, who once served as District 20 representative, for a lunch at Country Boys in Lackey. Pictured are Will Poindexter, Charlie Williams, Gary Moody, David Merideth (son of the late Sonny Merideth), Jerry Wilburn, Harry Bryan and H.S. "Butch" McMillan.

 RAY VAN DUSEN I MONROE JOURNAL

LACKEY – Normally twice a year, a group of former Mississippi legislators gathers for a meal and memories from their years serving in Jackson. During a May 26 luncheon at Country Boy’s, they met within walking distance of former District 20 Rep. Bo Robinson’s home.

