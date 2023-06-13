Several former state legislators joined Bo Robinson, front, who once served as District 20 representative, for a lunch at Country Boys in Lackey. Pictured are Will Poindexter, Charlie Williams, Gary Moody, David Merideth (son of the late Sonny Merideth), Jerry Wilburn, Harry Bryan and H.S. "Butch" McMillan.
LACKEY – Normally twice a year, a group of former Mississippi legislators gathers for a meal and memories from their years serving in Jackson. During a May 26 luncheon at Country Boy’s, they met within walking distance of former District 20 Rep. Bo Robinson’s home.
During his years of being an elected official, Robinson also served as Monroe County’s sheriff/tax collector and Mississippi northern district public service commissioner.
“I was the last sheriff in Monroe County to serve as sheriff and tax collector," he said. "I laid out for eight years and when Hob Bryan ran for senate, I ran for the house seat and stayed there for 10 years, then the governor appointed me public service commissioner, where I served 18 years."
Guests included Will Poindexter, Charlie Williams, Gary Moody, Jerry Wilburn, Harry Bryan, H.S. "Butch" McMillan and David Merideth, son of the late Sonny Merideth.
“We generally do this twice a year, but COVID messed us up for a while," McMillan said. "We call ourselves the Old Decrepit Legislators. We started doing this probably 10 years after we all left and started getting together. Usually, this group can be as high as 15 or 20.”
Some of the bigger statewide issues during the group’s time of service included the 1987 highway bill and the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Attendees were complimentary of Robinson’s service to the state and their shared friendship.
