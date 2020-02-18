NETTLETON – Maridelle Dickerson has fond memories growing up in the 1960s and spending afternoons with the city’s librarian, Dorothy J. Lowe. Years later, she’s close to her last day of serving nearly 16 years as librarian at the Dorothy J. Lowe Library. Her last day is Feb. 27.
After teaching history for a year at Faith Christian School in Tupelo, Dickerson saw the librarian job opening published in the Daily Journal and decided to apply.
“I was hired and haven’t regretted it at all,” she said, flipping through pages of a library scrapbook. “I’m going to miss it here. Some of the kids [pictured in the scrapbook] are seniors now. They’re thriving now, and I’m proud they’re doing so well. Hopefully when the next librarian comes, there will be a day when they come and bring their children to the library.”
Dickerson hopes she impacted children’s lives as Lowe did for her growing up.
“I walked to the library, and Dorothy J. Lowe was so nice to us in not only letting us read but she’d let us bring our Barbies some days. She was a really important figure growing up,” she said.
Dickerson moved to Arkansas for a short time as an adult and earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University when she was 39. She majored in sociology and minored in psychology but was drawn to teaching.
Since beginning her librarian career, she has developed several fond memories, especially with the children’s storytimes and summer reading programs. Last June, the library served 699 patrons, and Dickerson said summertime traffic is increasing.
“I have great volunteers. Helen Lamb has done happies for the children, and Diane Randolph does cakes for storytime. They do this out of the kindness of their hearts and they’ve been with me since day one,” Dickerson said, adding there are several other volunteers who have helped her through the years.
As part of her retirement plans, she intends to bring her grandchildren to the library regularly.