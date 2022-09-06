Staff members of the Luckyday Foundation, from left, Carrie Zimmerman, Patrick Perry, Pat Smith, Dr. Larry Sparkman and Christa King, stand in front of The Magnolias, which was previously owned by Clarence C. Day II. His brother, Frank, founded the Luckyday Foundation in 1978, and it has benefited numerous Mississippi college students since.
ABERDEEN – The Luckyday Scholars Program, which benefits students across the state, is rooted in Aberdeen, and representatives from the Luckyday Foundation recently toured The Magnolias, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Oddfellows Cemetery.
The Luckyday Foundation was created by former Aberdeen resident Frank Rogers Day in 1978.
While the foundation is based in Jackson, it has a presence on the campuses of Mississippi State University, Ole Miss and the University of Southern Miss. Luckyday Scholars receive $24,000 through four years.
“We’re here because of the Day family connection. This is Frank Day’s hometown, and his father owned timberlands and he preserved oil and gas and other mineral rights,” said Pat Smith, executive director of the Luckyday Foundation.
David Houston, who hosted the tours, added Frank’s father, Clarence Day, also had a sawmill.
Before the recent tour, Smith’s last time in Aberdeen was to attend Frank’s funeral in 1999.
Frank, who graduated from Ole Miss and served in the U.S. Army, was a former chief executive officer and board chairman of Trustmark National Bank. While in these leadership roles, Trustmark became Mississippi’s largest bank.
He had a passion to help younger people succeed in pursuing higher education at the three universities, which led to the founding of the Luckyday Foundation. Its core values are scholarship, leadership, service and community.
Its mission is to develop a community of scholars aiming to be servant leaders. In addition to providing for scholarships, the foundation benefits churches and organizations assisting people who are sick and in need.
The Magnolias was previously owned by Frank’s brother, Clarence C. Day II, who deeded the historic building to the City of Aberdeen. St. John’s Episcopal Church also received a contribution last year from the Luckyday Foundation.
