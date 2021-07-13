HAMILTON – A regular outreach for grieving widows and widowers is taking shape following an inaugural luncheon June 28 at Hamilton First United Methodist Church. The long-range plan is for additional luncheons to be held every other month.
“The idea was something the Lord laid on my hard. Everything that was done for me in my grief was so meaningful. It was such a great comfort, and I thought I must pass this on to other people. You really don’t know how much grief hurts you until it’s really personal to you. The grief of a spouse is different than your parents. I know when you lose your partner, your heart is so bruised, but it begins to ease up as time goes by,” said organizer Evelyn Thompson, who lost her husband, Bill, in January.
After reaching out to those she knows personally and also through local churches, Thompson identified 62 names of widows and widowers in the Lackey and Hamilton areas. The luncheon attracted 20 widows and eight widowers.
First United Methodist Church took it on as a ministry and provided food, kitchen staff assisted in meal preparations, Dr. Rev. Roger McGrew spoke about coping with grief, Lisa Crow sang to provide entertainment, and Bro. James Rutledge offered humorous tales.
There were also Bingo games and prizes, which are also planned for future luncheons. Several others helped contribute items for the event.
No date is set for the next widows and widowers luncheon.
“We really feel like other churches will do this again but if no one volunteers in the next month, we, at the Methodist church, have committed to do it again,” Thompson said. “It’s where the Lord leads other people.”