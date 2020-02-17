AMORY – Hatley author Margaret Watkins will discuss the process of writing her memoirs at the Amory Municipal Library’s Lunching with Books Feb. 18 at noon.
“I’ll be sharing the difference I’ve found between writing fiction and nonfiction, particularly as it relates to writing memoirs,” she said.
Watkins is a retired pediatrician who made the transition from writing technical articles for a medical journal to journaling memoirs of her experiences throughout the years, which have included a trip to the top of Mt. Everest.
“Dr. Richard Hollis was particularly enthusiastic about my memoirs of the journey of a little farm girl from Hatley traveling across the globe to the highest point on Earth. The final trek was a 75-mile four-day march to the top, overnighting in tents in below-zero temperatures,” she said.
Watkins began writing nonfiction in 2007 and has completed four books to date, finishing her latest release in 2017 after the passing of her husband. She will bring all four titles to Lunching with Books.
“I’ll be contrasting writing fiction from nonfiction. Memoirs are history, constrained by the timeline of events, whereas the fiction writer has less limits,” Watkins said.
The public is invited to bring a sandwich to eat, and the library will furnish beverages and cookies.