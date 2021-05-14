During any month of the year, the We Care Lupus Support Group is available to assist people impacted by the autoimmunity disease. Throughout May, which is Lupus Awareness Month, there are events planning locally, including church services and an expo.
Lupus is the outcome of a person’s immunity system attacking the body’s tissues and organs.
“Last year with being closed in with COVID, we really weren’t able to do much for awareness. We were able to do a few things via social media. In the past, we’ve done a big formal luncheon but we decided to do several individual events to get more awareness out there to those who weren’t able to come to just that one event,” said Michelle Harris, founder of the We Care Lupus Support Group.
Upcoming events in Monroe County include the first Lupus Awareness Sunday May 16 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Amory at 11 a.m.
The theme for its monthly Zoom meeting May 18 at 6 p.m. will be Coloring through Chaos.
National Put on Purple Day is May 21, and people are encouraged to wear purple and post pictures on their social media accounts with the hashtag #lupusawareness.
A second Lupus Awareness Sunday service will be held May 23 at St. James United Methodist Church in Amory at 11 a.m.
The Paint it Purple Lupus Awareness Painting Expo May 23 from 3 until 6 p.m. at Becker Community Center will round out the local events.
“We plan to do lupus awareness fun and games. We’ll have a painting class set up for lupus survivors and caregivers. It’s probably going to be something geared towards lupus, and everything will be splashed with purple. There will be food and refreshments as well,” Harris said.
Tickets are $25. For more information about events and for a link for the Zoom meeting, contact Harris via email at wecareamory@gmail.com or by calling 825-0224.