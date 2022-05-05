AMORY – The second annual Miss M17 Pageant and fundraiser in memory of late Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dylan Pickle was held in a nearly full Amory High School auditorium April 23. It supports local law enforcement.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook expressed his appreciation for the financial support raised by the pageant.
“The proceeds donated to us have saved us about $4,000 this year for our training budget. It allows officers to go to other areas of training that we would otherwise not be able to afford. It helped Dylan’s sister [in law enforcement] Kasi [Gwin] to get to the academy much quicker than she normally would have.”
Gwin is the MCSO’s first deputy to have her education paid for through the M17 Scholarship.
“It helps us in a lot of ways. I’m grateful for the assistance to be able to put great officers on the streets," Crook said.
Miss Mississippi Teen USA McKenzie Cole of Vicksburg and Miss Mississippi USA Hailey White of Picayune were the pageant’s emcees.
White is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in marketing who enjoys spending her spare time training horses with her father on the family ranch. She has a brother who is 20 years into a career with the U.S. Navy who is her inspiration to be involved in supporting enlisted personnel and law enforcement.
“I don’t see him much. I miss him but I know he’s doing his job in the defense of our country,” she said.
For White, being a voice for law enforcement drives her in the role she fulfills as a pageant contestant.
“It embodies the essence of what I believe as a citizen of Mississippi. It’s being a part of something bigger than yourself,” she said.
Cole is a high school sophomore who is a cheerleader and basketball player with more than 300 hours of community service. Her uncle is a former police officer who modeled the importance of living a life of service to her. She’s carrying on that mission in her current role as Miss Mississippi Teen USA.
“I view my opportunity to be here as a privilege to represent the citizens of the state of Mississippi in a positive way,” she said.
Cole shared her advice to other young people who are aspiring to careers of service.
“It’s important to remember how we benefit from those in public service and law enforcement in particular,” she said.
Miss and Mr. M17 winners were Mrs. M17 Ashley Tedford, Miss M17 Miranda Flippo, Teen Miss Kendryn Whitacre, Junior Miss Charleigh Johnson, Pre-Teen Miss Mallory Finn, Young Miss Annabell Texidor, Little Miss Maddy Logan, Tiny Miss Lyric Freeman, Teeny Miss Zaylor Pruitt, Baby Miss Cameron Doyle, Little Mr. Carter Tedford, Tiny Mr. Lathan Tedford, Teeny Mr. Branch Thompson and Baby Mr. Kameron Edwards.