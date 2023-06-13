ABERDEEN – During a recent meeting, the Magnolia Club hosted local historian, or storyteller as he puts it, Jim Crosby. Briefly touching on interesting figures and instances throughout the town’s history, the 95-year-old shared tales of Aberdeen’s origins.
Crosby talked about Aberdeen founder Robert Gordon’s relationship with Native Americans at Cotton Gin Port, which helped lead to land acquisitions where the city is today.
“He came into Cotton Gin Port and established a little trading post. Early in the game, he developed a wonderful rapport with the Indians because they learned he was honest and would treat them fairly,” Crosby said.
After marrying a girl Gordon met at Cotton Gin Port, he discovered the potential of the area while traveling to Mobile on a riverboat for their honeymoon. The area where Aberdeen is today was then called Martin’s Bluff.
“All of this was going on while the negotiations with the Indians were going on. The Indians were still in control of the land on to the north of us,” Crosby said. “He played an important part in how the negotiations in Monroe County got opened up.”
Gordon purchased several American Indian warrants to land and formed a land company.
“We recall Robert Gordon as our founder but in reality, he never lived in Aberdeen,” he said.
For Aberdeen’s initial boom in the 1830s, mostly second sons of well-established East Coast families purchased land at auctions and established the city.
“These people were not necessarily pioneers. In fact, we did not have a pioneer period in Aberdeen. With all the people who bought this property, they came here with money and with education, which was unusual at that point in time,” Crosby said. “We think today of planned communities. Aberdeen was a planned community in the 1830s.”
He said the city’s true prosperous antebellum period was from 1850 to 1860.
Touching on how natural disasters have destroyed several historic landmarks, Crosby said his great-great-great-grandfather developed the name of Tranquil Methodist Church in Wren, which was destroyed by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“He named it for the family Methodist church from Newberry District, South Carolina. There’s so many of the early settlers who came from that area of Tranquil in the Newberry District,” he said.
