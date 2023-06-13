mcj-2023-05-17-news-magnolia-garden-crosby

Jim Crosby talks local history to members of the Magnolia Garden Club and their guests during the club's recent meeting.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – During a recent meeting, the Magnolia Club hosted local historian, or storyteller as he puts it, Jim Crosby. Briefly touching on interesting figures and instances throughout the town’s history, the 95-year-old shared tales of Aberdeen’s origins.

