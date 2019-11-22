AMORY – The Third Annual Magnolia Holiday Marketplace, being held Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Old Armory, will offer early holiday shopping opportunities.
“My goal from day one has been to offer a unique shopping experience to Amory and surrounding area. We have 53 different vendors this year, and most are from Amory and vicinity,” said organizer Leah Doyle.
The idea for the marketplace started out as a fundraiser for Doyle’s clogging group, Steel Toe Magnolias. The idea has taken off to be one of Amory’s premier destinations for shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts.
“It’s a way for me to give back. We want to keep shoppers in Amory and bring more to come and check out the marketplace,” she said.
Doyle reached out to 20,000 contacts in a 50-mile radius last year via social media, and 3,000 visitors attended.
Familiar name brands will be joined by local merchants and craftsmen offering everything from clothing and accessories to gourmet food and artistry in various media and forms. There will be no two vendors alike all under one roof for a great holiday shopping day.
Christmas photography will be available by professional photographer Laura Gibson. Flu shots will be available as well.
A raffle table with an item from every vendor will be available with proceeds donated to the Amory Food Pantry.
The Old Armory is located at 101 9th St. S near the Amory Middle School. Admission is free.