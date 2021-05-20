ABERDEEN – No matter if someone has sewing skills or not, their service is needed May 25 and 27 for Make A Difference Day – a volunteer-driven effort to make drawstring bags with toiletries and small stuffed animals inside for children in need.
“Some of these bags will be given to our local Child Protective Services and the sheriff’s department. I talked to Sheriff [Kevin] Crook about it, and he told me if the Child Protective Services has to regrettably take a child from a home, then they are called. He’s going to take the bags given to him and distribute them among the deputies,” said Angie Irvin, owner of LadyBug Fabrics, who is leading the effort.
The event will be from 1 until 4 p.m. each day at the store, located at 202 E Commerce St. The goal is to make 50 bags, and there are enough supplies to make additional bags. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry donated towards the effort.
“We’re asking people to just give us an hour. They don’t have to stay for the entire time. So many people think, “Well, I can’t sew. I can’t do this.’ That doesn’t make a difference because in this project, I have divided it up into steps that are required to complete it. There will be steps anyone can do,” Irvin said. “It’s a good way to do community service and to give back to our community.”
People who volunteer will receive $10 gift cards to LadyBug Fabrics.
While it’s not required, volunteers are encouraged to call ahead at 640-3587.