AMORY – A young Amory resident’s wish of a shopping spree came true June 19, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Wish granters Craig and Pam Peterhansen coordinated the event and reveal for 7-year-old Greyson Lewis.
Lewis was born with a heart defect that ultimately resulted in him being placed on the heart transplant list at 4 years old.
“Greyson had his heart transplant in 2019. But he’s been doing really great since.” said Greyson’s mom, Samantha Lewis.
Craig explained wishes typically come from one of four categories.
“Most of the time, kids either want to be someone, to meet someone, to travel somewhere, or they want to receive something. In this case, Greyson wanted to go on a shopping spree,” he said.
Craig said in order to accommodate this wish safely, Lewis was asked to write a wish list of all the things he would buy if he could go shopping. The wish granters then set about checking off each item, ensuring they were ordered, wrapped and ready for Lewis at his reveal.
As an extra surprise, Craig arranged for special transportation to Frisco Park by local first responders. Members of the Amory Fire Department, Amory Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office formed a procession of lights and sirens as they retrieved Lewis, along with his parents and older brother, Ryder, from his home.
Greyson got to choose between a fire truck and MCSO’s armored vehicle as his personal transit. He chose the fire truck.