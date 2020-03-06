BARTAHATCHIE – The Bartahatchie Community Center has more curb appeal following a work day between the Monroe County Master Gardeners and Bartahatchie RCDC. Additionally, the Monroe County Road Department did prep work and provided mulch courtesy of Weyerhaeuser.
“It was a nice thing to know we have helped. With what we’re learning, it’s nice to know it’s being put into practice,” said Master Gardener Mary Philley.
Through the effort, two oak leaf hollies, one camellia, four knock out roses and other smaller hollies were planted around the community center.
During the April 13 tornadoes that struck the eastern part of the county, a large oak tree fell at the community center. According to Monroe County Extension Agent Randall Nevins, the county road department removed the tree and later cleaned up the debris.
“While the equipment was out there, they pulled out the old holly bush in front of the community center,” he said. “The plants were so overgrown, they were covering up the front of the building. They got the roots out the best they could while they were there.”
Bartahatchie RCDC member Valerie Coleman approached the Master Gardeners in about the project, and a recent work day was scheduled.
"I had discussed it with Randall in the beginning, and he suggested talking to them and they were always looking for projects to do," she said. "If it wasn't for Randall and the Master Gardeners, we probably would've been struggling because we didn't know what plants to get and where to plant them. Without them, it wouldn't have been a good finish."
Nevins said the project was a good collaborative effort.
“It’s a good thing to get these community groups working together to feed off of one another,” he said.
The Monroe County Master Gardeners has been a part of other collaborative efforts such as landscape work at Amory’s arboretum and the former Becker Post Office across from the Amory Regional Museum.
The next session of the Monroe County Master Gardeners is expected to begin in mid-February. Anyone interested in joining the group and anyone interested in starting new RCDC clubs is asked to contact the Monroe County Extension Service at 369-8684.
“We need ones in Smithville, Hamilton and Hatley to fill some gaps. We need more groups who want to do things for their communities on a volunteer basis,” Nevins said.