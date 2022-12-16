ABERDEEN – An original play written by Aberdeen High School student Emileigh Matthews is setting the stage for a Mayor’s Youth Council fundraiser Dec. 18 at the Elkin Theatre.
“Love, Noel” will be performed at 6 p.m., and admission is $5.
“What’s important about this play is one of the young ladies of the youth council actually wrote it and is directing it. Just about all of the actors will be part of the Mayor’s Youth Council. We’re asking everyone to come out and support these young people. They’ve been participating in various other activities at school. These are the young people out there doing special things for our community,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Concessions will be available.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest near 14.5 feet Saturday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&