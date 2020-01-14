ABERDEEN – The Friends of Evans Memorial Library will host the first Booklunch of 2020 on Jan. 15. Guest author will be Dr. Dwight McComb, who grew up in Aberdeen. He will discuss his first novel, “The Truth That Lies Between.”
McComb received a degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University before realizing his true calling was the medical profession. He graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center with board certification in internal medicine and pediatrics and specialist in wound care.
He practices medicine in northeast Mississippi, where he lives with his wife and three children. In his spare time, he enjoys walking the woods and river bottoms of the area.
The public is not only invited but encouraged to attend this event and hear this hometown boy discuss his novel and the writing process. Lunch will be available for $7.