AMORY – Dr. Dwight McComb will be the featured speaker at the Amory Municipal Library’s next Lunching with Books program at noon on March 17.
McComb never thought he would be a writer, but the prospect always intrigued him. He was inspired as a child reading the Hardy Boys mysteries and eventually followed up on that inspiration by producing his first novel titled “The Truth That Lies Between.”
“It’s a mystery novel,” he said in a previous Monroe Journal article. “The story and setting are fictional, but the narrative reflects events in my life growing up in Aberdeen. Readers will pick up clues about life in Amory and Hamilton, as well as Aberdeen.”
The project was four years in the writing, and now has a sequel that is yet to be published.
Patrons are invited to bring a sandwich to the program, and beverages and dessert will be provided by the library.
The Amory Municipal Library is located at 401 2nd Ave. For more information, call 256-5261.