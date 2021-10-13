AMORY – Breast cancer survivor Lana McGonagill was good about keeping her regular checkups on track until things just got too busy during the summer of 2018. As a result, her January appointment for a mammogram got pushed back to July.
“I thought I’d never have to deal with something like that, anyway,” she said in reflection of the bad news to come.
The results of the mammogram during that checkup revealed an issue, and a follow-up sonogram and biopsy confirmed a stage 2 malignancy.
“I was shocked,” she said.
McGonagill decided to get a second opinion from a specialist in Tupelo, where the bad news got even worse.
“They found a second tumor that the first examination didn’t locate,” she said. “I have dense breast tissue, which a regular mammogram can’t always look through.”
From that exam, a follow-up density mammogram was ordered.
“I recommend all women get one. The problem is that insurance won’t always pay for it,” McGonagill said.
After the second tumor was discovered, chemotherapy soon followed.
“I started chemotherapy in September, but we had a family trip to Africa scheduled for October. I responded well to the treatment so I was permitted to join my family on the trip,” she said.
The treatment prepared McGonagill for surgery in December for a partial mastectomy and removal of lymph nodes and reconstructive surgery – all in one trip to the operating room.
“Following the surgery, I had 30 days of radiation to kill off any residual cancer tissue,” she said.
She returned to get checked out every three months for the next year and now goes for biannual checkups.
“My cancer was hormone-driven, so I’m getting hormone blockers. The problem with hormone blockers is that they can cause bone deterioration. I’m taking shots to counteract the side effects,” McGonagill said.
She recently underwent a bone scan to see how her bones are doing.
Throughout her cancer journey, McGonagill was buoyed by the support of a host of friends.
“They all wanted to share their stories with me to encourage me. I stayed away from social media entirely, depending on the support from friends and family,” she said.
McGonagill endured all the challenges typically associated with cancer treatment, most notably the loss of her hair.
“You wake up and you don’t know who you are when you look in the mirror,” she said.
She not only lost the hair on her head but also her eyebrows and eyelashes. In a year’s time after the chemo, her hair was back.
“I told my hairdresser to cover up anything grey,” McGonagill lightheartedly said.
In retrospect, she urges all women to not neglect getting regular mammograms.
“Cancer happens. During the journey, it’s vitally important to surround yourself with love and positivity,” she said.
She urges women to not take good health for granted as she did.
“I prayed a lot. Now I’m thankful a lot,” McGonagill said.