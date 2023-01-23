For many people, the new year brings with it a resolution to lose weight and get healthier. Along with this comes a profusion of ads for gym memberships and exercise equipment. But Mississippians who are enrolled in Medicare Part B have a new opportunity to feel and look better with free lifestyle coaching for one year.
Mississippi Lifestyle Care is offering this coaching through the Diabetes Prevention Program. Participants will enjoy in-person sessions in a social setting to reduce their chances of experiencing the onset of type 2 diabetes along with the benefits of feeling good, looking better and living longer.
Mississippi is one of the first states to have a statewide lifestyle coach workforce to provide access to diabetes prevention care bundled with social needs resources that will help Medicare Part B beneficiaries with diet, exercise, weight loss, lowering social needs barriers and many other healthy lifestyle changes for a full year at no cost. This lifestyle coach workforce is being deployed statewide to provide these programs in every Mississippi zip code.
Prediabetes is a condition where individuals have higher than normal blood sugar that increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future. It is estimated that 814,000 Mississippians have prediabetes, and many do not know it.
With 80% of the people on Medicare living with two or more chronic conditions, the writing is on the wall that something must be done to improve overall health outcomes. Mississippi Lifestyle Care is addressing the burdensome health care costs for seniors with fixed incomes working to manage their budgets and sustain their health.
So, before you spend precious dollars on expensive gym memberships or exercise bikes, visit www.MSLifestyleCare.com and see if you qualify for a free lifestyle coach to help you get started on your journey towards better health.
