ABERDEEN – Local ministers and veterans gathered at American Legion Post 26 Dec. 18 to discuss responsibility in education during a breakfast sponsored by Mayor Charles Scott and the Mayor’s Youth Council.
As one of the event’s takeaways, he wanted to inspire members of the Mayor’s Youth Council on how to become leaders.
“There is nothing that has been done around this community by one person. When you look around this community, we have so much available to us and so much that will happen based on us working together,” he said, adding he’s thankful for everyone and knows the community will continue to grow.
The event included several speakers addressing how the Tuskegee Airmen’s six guiding principles will guide the community to live a godly life.
Speakers included Sheriff Kevin Crook, Pastor Carlos Orr, Buzzy Cullum, Senior Pastor Ricky Bowen, Pastor Brenda Harrison and Dr. Curtis Johnson. Dr. James Meredith, who was originally scheduled to speak, did not attend.
“As community leaders and future leaders, we must have a vision for our community, for our churches, for our city government, for our families,” Crook said. “We’ve got to have faith to do what is in our hearts that God puts in our hearts.”
He explained how members of the community must have faith to step into a vision. He said, as a community, people must envision things that are bigger than themselves and bigger than the people around them, for which only God can receive the praise.
Orr told about the story of David and Goliath, in which heart, courage and commitment mattered, to inspire attendees to persevere through tough times.
“The only person that can keep you from succeeding in life is you. Your circumstances are not your conclusions, unless you allow them to be,” he said, adding a community has to believe in itself to reach desired goals.
Cullum said even though life is full of setbacks, people shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes.
Johnson detailed how a leader always makes decisions that alter lives and that, as a community, people should always be ready to move towards the next opportunity because every day is another chance to be a little smarter and stronger.
“When you take leadership positions, you should be prepared for the mission. If there is not one, then you must create one,” Johnson said.
Bowen said once a mission is established, the people must realize that failing is okay, but quitting is not.
“It [quitting] is the easiest thing you can do. The one issue with quitting is that once you quit, you’ll quit again and again. Then you’ll find yourself a few years later never achieving what you wanted to achieve in life. Successful people fail, but they don’t quit. The problem is not falling down but when you don’t get up again,” he said.
Harrison reminded attendees to expect to win, even when odds are stacked against them.
“You were born to win so expect to win,” she said, adding when God prepares people for something, He will open doors for everyone to walk through.