ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Elementary School students started their week Jan. 9 strumming air guitars and shaking maracas set to the tone of a special guest – Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins, whose platform is Music is Medicine.
She is visiting elementary school students in all 82 counties throughout the state, and the Aberdeen stop marked her 14th county to visit.
“The goal is to remind them that music can be used as a tool to make them happy, no matter their circumstance in life. The real goal I had as Miss Mississippi going around to all the counties was the fact I want Miss Mississippi to be more visible to students because that’s the target audience we want to inspire. Miss America 20 years from now could be sitting in one of these classrooms and if they put a face with a name, that further confirms that it’s possible for them,” she said.
Students played air guitars and sang along to Perkins reading, “Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes,” and shook maracas and danced to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.” They agreed with Perkins saying adding music and movements to the reading made it more interesting.
Her Music is Medicine platform illustrates how music can help in the classroom and improve their moods, while promoting social emotional learning.
“During the pandemic, I realized the need for students to have the arts in their own lives. Whether they considered themselves artistic or not, it could transform their lives and take them out of a place that was isolating and hard for everyone,” she said. “Every person in some form uses music as a therapy or as a tool to inspire them and help them be creative.”
The Oak Grove High School graduate and Mississippi State University student discovered her love for music while in the fourth grade.
“I really ran with my love for the arts and music and contribute it to my involvement in school. I also contribute the arts as the reason I made it to Miss America because without the talent part of the competition, I never would have been interested to go after those scholarship dollars in the first place,” she said.
During December’s Miss America pageant, Perkins won the Social Impact Scholarship through her platform, making her the first Miss Mississippi to win the scholarship.
