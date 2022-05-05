AMORY – Miss Mississippi Volunteer Rachel Shumaker will compete on a national level this week through the Miss Volunteer America Pageant in Jackson, Tennessee. Since being the first winner to be crowned as Miss Volunteer Mississippi, she has advocated safe driving habits for young people in collaboration with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) through the D.R.I.V.E. campaign, which stands for Driving Requires Initiative, Values and Education.
“When I inherited this job, my thoughts centered on how to get this message across to young people. I don’t want to be just another person passing through the door,” she said.
Miss Mississippi Volunteer is an Amory-based nonprofit serving the entire state through a service-oriented scholarship program. Under the direction of executive director Steve Stockton, it seeks to empower young women through education and opportunities.
“Miss Mississippi Volunteer is not only important to the community, but it is vital to the education of the young women of our state. It takes the best of all the other pageant systems to make a well-rounded contestant and contributor to society. The goal is simply to be an accomplished young woman,” he said.
Stockton collaborates with Mississippi Highway Patrol Director Col. Randy Ginn to promote safe driving habits among teens through the pageant.
“We are confident this venture will create opportunities for our public affairs officers as we work alongside Miss Mississippi Volunteer to highlight the dangers our teens face on the roadways,” Ginn said, adding there is a great need to educate teens and parents due to the number of teen fatalities in Mississippi. “The statistics are unacceptable; one death is too many, and 70 (in 2020) is alarming.”
Stockton said the idea for the pageant organization was conceived by actress and TV hostess Allison Leigh Alderson DeMarcus, who competed in the Miss Teen USA, Miss USA and Miss America pageants. She is married to Rascal Flatts bass player Jay DeMarcus. She invited Stockton to consider heading up the pageant in Mississippi.
Making an impact
Shumaker, who is from Pontotoc, was crowned last summer as the first Miss Mississippi Volunteer. She has goals and dreams for herself and advocates safe driving habits for others in her age group to get them safely to their goals and dreams.
“Unfortunately, reckless driving habits are all to common among young drivers starting out,” she said.
Shumaker spoke about the grim statistic of teen driving fatalities during a February luncheon in Amory.
“In 2021, there were 67, so the number is not going down (significantly). Mississippi is consistently in the top five for teen driving fatalities. We can, and must, do better,” she said during the luncheon.
Several parents of young drivers approached her after the meeting, pledging to pass her message along to their children, Shumaker also spoke to two classes at Amory High School later that same day to convey her message to them.
“I reminded them that five seconds worth of distracted driving at 55 miles per hour is equivalent to driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed,” she said.
Shumaker has reached more than 5,000 people across north Mississippi this year.
“People tend to downplay statistics. It’s more than just ‘accidents happen.’ There’s much more work to be done. It’s urgent,” she said.
Aside from Miss Mississippi Volunteer, Shumaker also has a personal platform about the treatment of scoliosis, which she had as a child. She had a titanium rod implanted in her spine and uses her experience to identify her platform, “You are Titanium.”
Miss Mississippi Volunteer also has a teen component, and the first winner was Mary Kate Nelson of Brandon. She graduated a year early from Brandon High School and is a freshman at the University of Mississippi.
She teams up with Shumaker when called upon to collaborate with the highway patrol to spread the D.R.I.V.E. message.
“People look at you differently with that glittering crown on your head,” she said.
Nelson’s personal platform is called “Hearts of Hope,” stressing the importance of heart health and maintaining awareness of heart defects. She has a personal connection to that topic.
“I have a younger brother who was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition when he was 6 months old. He’s 6 years old now and has had two heart catheterizations and may need more," she said.
She credits quick medical intervention in saving her brother’s life as an infant and expert follow-up to give him a fighting chance at life.