AMORY – The Amory Municipal Library will host author Susan Cushman at its next Lunching with Books Aug. 20.
Cushman is a native of Jackson who currently resides in Memphis. She will present her fifth and newest title, “Friend of the Library,” which recreates her life in fictional form as an author going on a book tour, visiting 10 small towns in her home state of Mississippi.
From Eupora to Meridian, from a budding artist with an abusive husband to a 7-year-old with a rare form of cancer, each story in the book contains elements of hope and healing and honors the heart, soul and history of the Magnolia State.
The program will begin at noon. Guests are invited to bring a sandwich. The library will furnish drinks and cookies for dessert. For more information, call 256-5261.