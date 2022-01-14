ABERDEEN – Monroe County 4-H will have its S.A.F.E.T.Y. Kick-Off for the upcoming shooting sports season Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Monroe County Extension Service.

New participants are invited to attend, along with previous participants.

There will be safety training, discipline sign-up and expectations.

Shooting sports is open to anyone ages 8-18.

For more information, call Randall Nevins or Kayla Dowden at (662) 369-4951.

