The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is inviting all Monroe County residents to participate in the 2020 Merry and Bright Monroe Christmas Lights trail. Chamber representatives ask any and all from throughout Monroe County to participate by decorating their home, office, small business, mailbox and more with Christmas lights galore.
“This season more than ever we want all residents – young and old – to enjoy the joy of the holidays through lights and decorations all across the county,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch.
Similar to the bear hunt this past spring during quarantine that was documented via a Facebook group, people can join in the fun and find inspiration for their home or business there.
People may join the Facebook group through the link, https://www.facebook.com/groups/1021940591570918, of by searching Merry & Bright Monroe. Be sure to share your street name, business or neighborhood in the post. Chamber representatives would love to see pictures too.
There will also be a scavenger hunt posted through the Facebook group between now and Christmas for families to look for decorations such as candy canes.
