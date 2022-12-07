Several of Monroe County’s churches are busy putting together a variety of celebrations for this Christmas season, including cantatas, children’s musicals and other activities that not only offer their members opportunities to rejoice together but also reach out to others who may not normally engage with communities of faith.
Smithville Baptist Church, located at 63388 Highway 25, will present a children’s program on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
The adult choir at Hamilton Baptist Church, located at 40621 Old Hwy 45, will present its cantata titled “Breath of Heaven” at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11.
The adult choir at Nettleton First Baptist Church, located at 256 E. Main St., will present the cantata “I Call Him Lord” at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11.
The chancel choir of First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, located at 300 College Pl., will present the cantata, “The Gift,” by Lloyd Larson at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11.
The adult choir and orchestra of Meadowood Baptist Church, located at 1512 Hatley Rd. in Amory, will present “Joy to the World” on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
St. Andrews United Methodist Church, located at 1123 Legion Dr. in Amory, will present its adult cantata, “Love Came Down at Christmas,” on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., followed by the youth program, “Camelot: Don’t Miss the Manger,” on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
A candlelight Christmas Eve communion is set for 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 24, followed by an 11 a.m. information devotional with singing and fellowship on Christmas Day at 11 a.m.
Forward Church of Amory, located at 60064 Cotton Gin Port Rd., is promoting a Christmas Sweater Sunday theme Dec. 11 to put an unusual accent on the holiday season. Additionally, “A Forward Christmas” will be presented on Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church will host one service on Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.
Children’s singing will be featured on Christmas Day at Bethel Apostolic Church, located at 800 Tschudi Rd. in Amory, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Stanley Blaylock said the children will sing carols to coincide with the Christmas story as it is being read from the scriptures.
First Baptist Church of Amory, located at 303 First Ave., will present its musical, “The Promise – A Christmas Worship Experience” Dec. 17 and 18, with performances each evening at 6. Worshipers will enjoy a music-filled evening with great stories sharing the promise of Christmas.
Congregants will find a more informal setting for the mid-week service on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. catering to younger people.
“Everyone will bring their favorite cookies and sweet treats to share, along with sipping hot cider, coffee and cocoa. Senior pastor Alan Simpson will read the children’s story of Christmas,” said Amory FBC Pastor of Worship and Communications Drew Warford.
Warford has put together a program of Christmas carols to sing that evening providing a musical journey through the ages – from the traditional “Silent Night” to newer arrangements and modern settings to inspire everyone.
The most intimate setting of the season is reserved for the Christmas Eve vespers on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.
“Everyone will be offered no-drip candles in cups to light for the service. It will be a time of reflection and adoration featuring the Christmas story,” Warford said.
The events of the season at First Baptist will conclude with a worship service on Christmas morning at 10:15 a.m.
First Methodist Church of Amory, located at 107 Third St. S., will present the cantata, "Let There Be Christmas," Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. Administrative assistant Neita Brasfield said the service in song is a joyous celebration of hope and peace for the Christmas season.
The church will also host a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Aberdeen, located at 310 W. Commerce St., will present its musical program Dec. 18 at 10:45 a.m. featuring the worship choir sharing a collection of excerpts from Christmas cantatas presented through the years. Pieces will include compositions for one or more voices comprising solos, duets, recitations and choruses.
Center Hill Baptist Church, located at 40009 Church Rd. in Hamilton, will present a children’s musical at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 titled “For the Glory of the King.”
Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, located at 522 Hwy 145 in Aberdeen, will host its youth play Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
River Bend Baptist Church, located at 50361 Old Hwy. 25 just outside of Aberdeen, will present the cantata, “Worship the King,” on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
