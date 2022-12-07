mcj-2022-mc-holiday-musical-warford.jpg

Amory First Baptist Church Pastor of Worship and Communications Drew Warford sings during last year's musical experience at the church. Several churches throughout Monroe County have a variety of Christmas programs planned for the remainder of the season. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

Several of Monroe County’s churches are busy putting together a variety of celebrations for this Christmas season, including cantatas, children’s musicals and other activities that not only offer their members opportunities to rejoice together but also reach out to others who may not normally engage with communities of faith.

