Christmas is back in full swing in Monroe County’s churches for the 2021 season with a variety of cantatas, children’s musicals and other activities, offering congregations and guests opportunities to enjoy festive gatherings.
Events include Amory First United Methodist Church, which will host guest musicians each Sunday during Advent at 9:45 a.m. Local talent will also share different musical styles of the Christmas season in the sanctuary, including a men’s quartet on Dec. 12, the orchestra on Dec. 19 and church organist Len Bobo for the Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24, which begins at 4:45 p.m. The church is located at 107 3rd St. S.
Hamilton Baptist Church, located at 40621 Old Hwy. 45, will present its Christmas cantata entitled “God With Us” Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.
Aberdeen First United Methodist Church, located at 300 College Pl., will present “The Thrill of Hope” Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
Meadowood Baptist Church, located at 1512 Hatley Rd. in Amory, will present “Behold, The Lamb of God” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12.
St. Andrews United Methodist Church, located at 1123 Legion Dr. in Amory, will present its adult cantata, “Silence and the Sound,” on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., followed by the youth program, “The Present is the Future,” on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
Smithville Baptist Church, located at 63388 Hwy 25, will host its children's cantata "The Wonder of Christmas" Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The church's adult cantata "Messiah, Heaven's Glory" will be Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church is hosting a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 17 and 18 alongside Highway 145 across from Currie’s Family Care Pharmacy. A Christmas tree will be lit on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. The movie “The Polar Express” will also be shown. A festive atmosphere will be provided with a snow machine; Candy Land; pictures with Santa and his elves; and free hot cocoa and cookies.
Forward Church of Amory, located at 60064 Cotton Gin Port Rd., will hold its annual Christmas program on Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The children’s ministry will participate in the singing of traditional and modern Christmas songs, in addition to songs of worship, according to worship pastor J. Seymour. The program will be capped off by a devotional from pastors Greg and Traci Huguley.
Pine Grove Baptist Church, located at 30033 Old Hwy 6 just outside of Nettleton, will celebrate Christmas at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 with congregational singing and a youth drama.
River Bend Baptist Church, located at 50361 Old Hwy. 25 just outside of Aberdeen, will present the cantata “Oh Come Let Us Adore Him” on Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Aberdeen First Baptist Church, located at 310 W. Commerce St., will present "Mary, Did You Know?" Dec. 19 at 10:45 a.m.
Cason Baptist Church, located at 30018 Cason Rd., will host its cantata, "Come Let Us Worship the King," Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.
Central Grove Baptist Church, located at 30298 Central Grove Rd. in Wren, will present “Hallelujah, Jesus is Born” on Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.