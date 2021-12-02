AMORY – A pair of local ladies merged their talents and hobbies to form a group they call the Monroe County Crafters, which collaborates and exhibits crafting skills. Group originators Angie Cole and Sherrel Clark had such good success with an earlier craft fair at Frisco Park that they will try it again during the Christmas season.
They have since recruited Sarah Renfro and Brittany Vaughn to join their group to put together the Christmas Village Market to be held at the Pea Patch, located near the intersection of Concord Avenue and Boulevard Drive, Dec. 4.
“Angie reached out to me to join her to do this event. Our main goal is to bring our community back together, now that the pandemic is under control,” Vaughn said.
The market will get underway at 9 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.
“We have over 20 vendors so far, including two food merchants. We will also have two pork skin vendors, one of whom will be cooking them onsite,” Cole said.
Shoppers will find a non-alcoholic beverage bar featuring hot chocolate, coffee and apple cider to compliment the food and homemade sweets available.
“We will have a large Christmas tree with handmade ornaments, and Santa will be on hand for photo opportunities for children and families,” Cole said.
Parking will be available in the parking lot near the ball fields, and shoppers will find the vendors set up around the pavilion. Food vendors will be toward the back, and directional signs will be posted.
“Christmas just wasn’t Christmas for many last year. We want so badly to be so good for everybody this year,” Vaughn said.
For more information contact Cole at (662) 315-8205, Vaughn at (662) 315-2526 or Clark at (662) 315-2526.