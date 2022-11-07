The Monroe County Career and Technical Center recently hosted its first holiday craft fair since 2019. It underwent a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 complications.
Monroe County CTC Director Noah Wren was pleased with the turnout of supporters and sales made by the end of the day.
“We had our most profitable craft fair to date. The profits go directly back into the programs,” he said.
The purpose of the craft fair is to promote and show off students' skills.
“All of our Monroe County Career and Technical Center programs were involved with the fair in some facet,” he said.
Students in the business management program created the advertisements, while students from the other programs created the products, ranging from door hangars to yard décor.
“The fair has always been a great way to get the community involved with our programs, students and faculty. The collaboration between the programs has always been the key to a successful fair. The skills demonstrated by our students reflect the staff's determination to expose our kids to the broadest number of skills possible in relation to their chosen field,” Wren said.
