ABERDEEN – At one point during the pandemic, the Monroe County Extension Service’s office was temporarily closed for in-person assistance but it is open and ready to serve the public in a number of areas.
Services offered through the Monroe County Extension Service include agronomy and row crops; aquaculture and pond management; civil leadership; community development and government relations; family consumer sciences; farm management and safety; forestry and wildlife; health, home and family tips; horticulture, lawns and gardens resources; livestock quality assurance; the Master Gardener program; assistance with Rural Community Development Clubs; expertise on plant diseases, pesticides and weeds; soil and plant tissue sampling; and youth development through 4-H.
“If people need to bring in plant samples, which is common during gardening and lawn season, we’re here to help. We will inspect ponds, gardens, greenhouses and hoop houses too. We can talk about it over the phone, but there are some things we really need to look at,” said Monroe County Extension Agent Randall Nevins.
The call volume and walk-in traffic to the office have both decreased during the pandemic. In normal years, Extension hosts a number of meetings and short courses dealing with areas such as beekeeping, forestry and agriculture, but they have been mostly disrupted.
“Ag agents around the area will have short videos on our Facebook pages. We’ll have our videos about beekeeping and gardening in the next few weeks for topics like preparing a raised bed, pruning bushes and checking on bee hives,” Nevins said.
The Mississippi State Extension Service has presented several webinars and online training sessions, and information is always available through www.msucares.com.
Nevins hopes in-person programs can resume in the coming months, depending on COVID-19 regulations. He added the 2021 Master Gardeners program will begin soon.
As far as current issues people need to be aware of, he noted scale insects have posed problems on crepe myrtles and ornamental plants by covering stems, which leads to photosynthesis disruptions that hinder plant development.
“Leaf spot and blight is another problem that raises its head every now and then,” Nevins said.
With gardening season approaching, he suggests for people to get soil tests completed between now and March in order to allow time to amend beds and gardens.
From the youth development side, Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden began to-go kits for participants in the fall and plans to have another activity towards the end of February.
“I want to do an art box and a gardening box in the spring where people can just drive up, pick up a box and they can do these projects independently. I also do a video to go along with it to show them what to do,” she said.
January’s to-go project dealt with cooking.
For more information for local services and how to access information online, call 369-4951 or email Monroe@ext.msstate.edu.