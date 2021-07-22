From spots marked for T.A.G.s in Hamilton to Mel’s Diner in Smithville by way of Aberdeen Lake and the Amory Railroad Festival, Monroe County is now immortalized through a board game.
Monroe County-Opoly recently became available at Amory’s Walmart. The board game references plenty of local flavor and destinations.
“People are proud of where they come from, and everybody has played a Monopoly-style game before in their lifetime so why not be about the place you live or grew up or where all your memories are? It gives it a lot more personal connection,” said Michael Schulte, marketing manager of Late for the Sky Productions, which manufacturers the game.
The Cincinnati company also released an Itawamba County version of the game, and every game the company produces is made in the United States.
“Depending on population size, it could be a county or city game. We’ve been doing this for five years with Walmart on a regional level. We were going for big cities but now we’re drilling down to the smaller towns and rural areas so you’ll see a lot more county games,” Schulte said.
“We go onto various county websites, local city websites, chamber of commerce sites just to get a lay of the land of the businesses that are around, along with parks and historical sites just to make sure we’re not missing anything. Also, we try to go onto social media just to find if there’s any festivals or special events held in the town or the county to make it as authentic as possible,” Schulte said.