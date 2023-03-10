mcj-2022-12-21-news-republican-women-dinner

From left, District 39 Rep. Dana McLean; Connie Long, election director of the Republican party; and Hamilton High School Beta Club volunteers Afton Irvin and Blake Gosa. Not pictured, Hunter Barnes, Alexis Jolly and Zane Shields.

 COURTESY

HAMILTON – The Monroe County Republican Women club recently held its annual Christmas and recognition supper at T.A.G.S. restaurant. This night was conceived with the idea of enjoying each other by showing the Christmas spirit and appreciating local people who have given of their time and talents.

