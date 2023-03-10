From left, District 39 Rep. Dana McLean; Connie Long, election director of the Republican party; and Hamilton High School Beta Club volunteers Afton Irvin and Blake Gosa. Not pictured, Hunter Barnes, Alexis Jolly and Zane Shields.
HAMILTON – The Monroe County Republican Women club recently held its annual Christmas and recognition supper at T.A.G.S. restaurant. This night was conceived with the idea of enjoying each other by showing the Christmas spirit and appreciating local people who have given of their time and talents.
Area state and county officials were recognized. Those in attendance were District 39 Rep. Dana McLean and Connie Long, election director of the Republican party.
This year, Hamilton High School Beta Club student volunteers were also recognized for their hours of service toward the club’s most lucrative project to date. They are Hunter Barnes, Blake Gosa, Afton Irvin, Alexis Jolly and Zane Shields.
A certificate of achievement and a meal was provided for each student.
A recap of the year's bills that were passed into law with the support of Dana McLean and a smooth election process with the commitment and involvement of Connie Long were also mentioned.
The club’s yard sale proceeds allowed the ability to provide activity packets to elementary students, donate to the county veteran and first responder fish fry, provide handouts concerning addictive over-the-counter pills sold locally, provide coats and vests to the school coat closet and donate to Cross of Christ.
Club president Tammy Fooshee reminded everyone of the upcoming rib cooking for the county veterans decorating date. She ended with the thoughts that 2023 is an election year.
The club’s next meeting will be held in January, and all Monroe County women are invited to join us as we lift up and encourage those who hold conservative values of faith, family and country dear to their hearts.
