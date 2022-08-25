TUPELO – When the Tupelo Community Theatre (TCT) opens its 53rd season this weekend with the performance of the musical “Once,” three Monroe County residents will be behind the scenes, and another will be among actors in the spotlight.
TCT Executive Director Tom Booth is from Wren. As far as this weekend’s production, David East of Amory serves as the musical director, Jill Horne of Smithville will be an assistant director, and Jess May of Wren is acting.
Booth became involved with the theater when he lived in Amory in the 1970s.
“A friend encouraged me to audition for Amory Community Theatre (ACT). I was involved there into the 1990s even after I was involved at TCT too. I only acted with ACT but began directing with TCT in 1995 and have directed dozens of shows since then,” he said.
Booth has directed 10 shows that won at the Mississippi Theatre Association Community Theater Festival, three shows that won at the Southeastern Theatre Conference Festival and one show that advanced to the national American Association of Community Theatres AACTFEST in 2015.
Horne recently retired after teaching 34 years in Monroe County schools.
“When my daughter was in high school, she was interested in theatre. Since there were no opportunities for her to do that around here, we became involved with TCT. We both have made wonderful friends there and are so grateful for the opportunities and experiences TCT has given us. My daughter is a junior theatre performance major at Belmont University in Nashville now, so all those trips to Tupelo have really been worth it,” she said.
This production is Horne’s first time as an assistant director.
“I’ve just pretty much been doing what Tom asks me to do to help him out. I will be backstage as well to help make sure things run smoothly during the performances. I have done that a few times before so I’m a little more familiar with that aspect,” she said.
Professionally, May is a consulting architect in private practice with offices in Wren and Oxford. He is also a drummer when he’s not designing and drafting.
“I was called upon to fill in for someone and got into acting that way. I’ve played music for audiences, which helped me make the transition to acting. It was interesting to me to learn all the facets of stage production. The amount of effort that goes into this is overlooked,” he said.
May said this production is different in that all the actors play an instrument and speak with an accent.
“We’re having to use other parts of our brain. I’ve enjoyed the experience. I encourage others who have an interest to get involved with a community theater. It promotes culture and the arts in small towns. It’s important to our culture to keep people engaged in the arts,” he said. “Community theater benefits us while providing connections with others.”
"Once" is a musical production based off of a 2007 movie of the same name. It follows the two main characters, Guy and Girl, as they connect over their shared love of music.
It is the only musical production to have won an Academy Award, Grammy Award, Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The production is set for Aug. 25-27 at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 27. For more information, call (662) 844-1935.
Daily Journal reporter Brooke Bullock Burleson contributed to this story.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.