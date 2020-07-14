ABERDEEN – By day, Allen Lockhart is the director of pathology and the lab at Monroe Regional Hospital. By night, he’s a painter. He recently donated a painting of the hospital to be hung between the downstairs elevators, bringing an appreciation from co-workers of a talent they didn’t know he had.
“[Hospital CEO] Chris Chandler and I were talking one day about how they were going to be redoing the lobby, and then COVID came along. Everyone was gloomy, so I decided to donate this painting. It turned into a good conversation piece because so many people said they had no idea I painted,” Lockhart said.
He started painting while in high school as a hobby but gave it up until his granddaughters, Sydney Kate and Marion Elizabeth, developed an interest in art.
“That got me back on board. I do acrylic, watercolor and oil-based, and most of my paintings are landscapes and animals. I’ve got paintings in Texas, Tennessee and Georgia,” he said.
The hospital painting was already in the works before the pandemic, and a mix of the building’s architecture and 30 years working there inspired this piece.
“I like this place. I like Aberdeen. Everyone’s like family here,” he said.
Chandler commended Lockhart’s work on and off the canvas.
“Allen is a great example of what all our employees are. He’s dedicated to our community and passionate about our patients. His integrity and caring personality are exhibited in the painting he created,” he said.