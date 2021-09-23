AMORY – A benefit motorcycle ride for Hatley seventh-grader Jenna Hampton, who is receiving leukemia treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, is set for Sept. 25. The theme is “Fight Like a Girl,” and registration is at 9 a.m. at Frisco Park’s pavilion.
The ride gets underway with kick stands up at 11 a.m.
Registration is $20 per bike and $5 per rider. Lunch is included in the registration. Barbecue plates will also be available for $10 donations for non-riders, and there will also be raffles, a Split the Pot and more.
“We are very grateful for the donations received from businesses in Amory and Smithville to support this cause,” said supporter and friend Gracie Morris.
The route will take riders north on Highway 25 to Smithville, then south on Hatley-Smithville Road through Hatley to the intersection with Highway 278. The return route to Amory is yet to be confirmed, depending on the number of participants.
A longer alternate route being tentatively planned will proceed east on Highway 278, south on Highway 8 East, then north on highways 25 and 125 through Becker to return to Frisco Park. The shorter route will follow Highway 278 east back to Amory. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies will escort the ride.
Jenna is the daughter of Demarcus and Jessica Hampton of Hatley. Before her medical issues surfaced, she was active in a number of sports in addition to her studies. Morris said Jenna made the girls’ basketball team at Hatley Attendance Center.
Her medical issued showed up during routine blood work.
“When her blood work came back, the results showed that she had leukemia. She was sent to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and then was referred on to St. Jude’s, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
“She started chemotherapy and is responding well,” Morris said.
Friends who wish to send support may address correspondence to the Hamptons at the Ronald McDonald House – Room 19, 535 Alabama Ave., Memphis, TN 38105.