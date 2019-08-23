The fourth annual benefit motorcycle ride for Sunbelt Youth Ranch is set for Aug. 24, beginning at the Murphy USA in West Point, next to the Walmart Supercenter alongside Highway 45 Alternate.
Volunteer Peggy Burnside’s son, Stan Mann, originated the annual ride as a fundraiser for the ministry, which was begun by a Glen and Helen Wilson, grandparents of Monroe County resident Ann Johnson. Burnside and Mann are both Monroe County residents as well.
“It’s not just for bikers. Everyone is welcome,” Johnson said.
The trip will be approximately 135 miles to the destination alongside Highway 80 near Lake in eastern Scott County. Riders from other support groups will join the ride along the way.
Sunbelt Youth Ranch, which encompasses 191 acres of land originally donated by a friend, is celebrating 30 years of ministry to at-risk youth. The operation is a working ranch with beef and dairy cattle, horses, pigs, chickens and rabbits. Each household of 10 residents raises and cares for its own livestock and grows produce. The experience not only nurtures responsibility but also a strong work ethic.
Amory native Allison Harris reflected on how she benefited from the few months she spent there more than 15 years ago.
“It changed my life for the better. I was going down the wrong road but I didn’t think I needed their help,” she said.
The agrarian environment is family-oriented with rigorous discipline.
“Chores such as gardening, baling hay and cooking were balanced with school and church services. We learned the value of teamwork,” Harris said.
After her time at Sunbelt, Harris finished high school, earned a college degree and now has a military career.
Following Saturday’s ride, a meal will be served to all participants at the ranch. Johnson requests that donations benefiting the ranch be brought upon arrival. The ride volunteers are raising donations via cash or gift cards from Tractor Supply Company and Walmart, which are nearby businesses to the ranch.
For more information about the ride, call Johnson at 640-5956.