A motorcycle ride June 18 benefiting Hatley student Jenna Hampton will begin in Tupelo and end in Amory. It will be capped off by a day of live music by local talent.

Hampton is a rising eighth-grader at Hatley Attendance Center who has been undergoing leukemia treatment.

The Riding with Jenna event begins at 8 a.m. at 645 Daybright Dr. in Tupelo, with kickstands up at 10 a.m. A car and bike show begins at 9 a.m.

The cost for the ride is $20 per motorcycle, and the cost to enter vehicles in the car and motorcycle show is $20.

The ride will end at Smokin’ Bros in Amory, where live music begins at 1 p.m. with Layla Taylor Moore.

Ethan Navarro will follow at 2 p.m., with Shannon Wayne Waits at 3 p.m. and Jason Carter at 4 p.m.

Cody Weaver performs at 5 p.m., followed by Mark and Christian Kennedy at 6 p.m., Luke Mosley, JJ VanYperen and Jon Armstrong of Jumping the Gun at 7 p.m. and Honeysuckle Blue at 8 p.m.

