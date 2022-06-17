A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
A motorcycle ride June 18 benefiting Hatley student Jenna Hampton will begin in Tupelo and end in Amory. It will be capped off by a day of live music by local talent.
Hampton is a rising eighth-grader at Hatley Attendance Center who has been undergoing leukemia treatment.
The Riding with Jenna event begins at 8 a.m. at 645 Daybright Dr. in Tupelo, with kickstands up at 10 a.m. A car and bike show begins at 9 a.m.
The cost for the ride is $20 per motorcycle, and the cost to enter vehicles in the car and motorcycle show is $20.
The ride will end at Smokin’ Bros in Amory, where live music begins at 1 p.m. with Layla Taylor Moore.
Ethan Navarro will follow at 2 p.m., with Shannon Wayne Waits at 3 p.m. and Jason Carter at 4 p.m.
Cody Weaver performs at 5 p.m., followed by Mark and Christian Kennedy at 6 p.m., Luke Mosley, JJ VanYperen and Jon Armstrong of Jumping the Gun at 7 p.m. and Honeysuckle Blue at 8 p.m.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 6:37 am
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.