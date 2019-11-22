ABERDEEN – Last year, the community service group Men/Mothers of Vision (MOV) kicked off a season of giving back by feeding the community an early Thanksgiving meal. This year, the effort is growing through its 2nd Annual Feed the City event Nov. 23 from noon until 5 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.
“We look at it as this is what we’re supposed to do. It’s only feels right for us to uplift and give back to our community. We love to give back, socialize and be a part of everything good in Aberdeen. We try to help out when we can,” said Mothers of Vision President Rhonda Moore.
The menu will include chicken and dressing, fried and baked chicken, ham, corn, string beans, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, rolls, desserts, sweet tea, lemonade, soda and water. The dinner will be buffet style.
Moore said the support to make Feed the City a success has been phenomenal.
“When I say they’ve been donating, it’s really been awesome. Everyone has been coming together to better our city,” she said.
Last year, the event was held at Hollywood Squares, but the park and rec. building will offer more space for people to fellowship.
Members of the Junior Women’s League are also helping.
Anyone who is sick or shut-in and is in need of delivery, call 436-4447.