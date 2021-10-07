Sarah Clardy was one of several people who participated in a volunteer day Sept. 11 at Newberger Park to add fresh coats of paint to playground equipment and purposeful play areas on the basketball court. Improvements will be showcased at the Halloween-themed Movie Night in the Park Oct. 8.
ABERDEEN – For what’s a little bit of an open house for recent improvements at Newberger Park and a lot of early Halloween festivities, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau and Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department will partner in hosting Movie Night in the Park Oct. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.
“We’re encouraging everyone to dress up if you would like. It’s not mandatory. There will be small a trunk-or-treat with M.O.V. (Men and Women of Vision). We will show a few favorite Halloween cartoons featuring ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Toy Story of Terror’ and more,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
There will be Halloween party-themed music during the trunk-or-treat, and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes will be donating treats. The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau will also donate goody bags to attendees.
The cartoons will begin at 6:30 p.m., and people are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Newberger Park is located near the intersection of Vine and Long streets.
Movie Night in the Park is the first time the city has showcased improvements. This summer, several volunteers helped add artist elements at the park.
“Through the storm shelter art project, which was funded by the South Monroe County Community Fund, we added murals to the storm shelter. With the volunteer day, we were able to refurbish the merry-go-round and teeter totters with a fresh coat of paint. We also added interactive educational art to the basketball court,” Robbins said.
Sixteen volunteers painted at the park in early September and provided for educational activities such as hop scotch, a math caterpillar, a clock to teach children how to tell time and a game with steps of encouraging words.
“Things are painted on the sidewalk that provide purposeful play,” Robbins said. “The improvements have heightened interest in the park. We hope the improvements will encourage more people to visit. It has great green space. We hope it instills a sense of community pride in the neighborhood and chances for people to enjoy the park and facilities.”
There are also improvements currently underway at General Young Park and Acker Park.
Robbins encourages people to tag the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau on Facebook with their Newberger Park photos with the hashtag #absolutelyaberdeen.