ABERDEEN – Attendees of June 3’s Movies at The Magnolias will be dialed into the animated story of an ogre, a donkey and a princess as the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau will host a free screening of “Shrek” on the front lawn of The Magnolias.
“We try to choose movies that appeal to everybody. This year is the 20th anniversary of ‘Shrek,’ which all ages can enjoy. Folks are encouraged to wear green or their Shrek T-shirt if they’ve still got one,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s movie but all in all, this will be the 11th year of the AVB hosting a free outdoor movie. Titles throughout the years have included “E.T.,” “Finding Nemo,” “The Sandlot” and “The Goonies.”
“We started with ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ at Blue Bluff on Memorial Day as an additional activity for the campers,” Robbins said. “At each one, we always ask if anybody has been to one of these and honestly, we’ve had people who have held their hand up that they’ve been to all of them.”
While previous Movies at The Magnolias have featured scavenger hunts and challenges such as the Nemo-lympics, this year’s event will feature backyard games such as giant Jenga, cornhole and Connect Four.
Concessions will be available, and Robbins said there will be surprises for attendees.
The Magnolias is located at 732 W. Commerce St.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Gathering begins at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting close to dark.
“This is our one-time event, so don’t miss it,” Robbins said.