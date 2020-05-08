ABERDEEN – In February, Bishop Eugene Sacus, a community advocate who talked local issues and shared the word of God every Sunday morning on 1240AM WWZQ, left this life shortly after doing what he loved doing – preaching the word of the Lord.
A couple of months later, his radio protégé, Cedric Sykes, who is better known as Mr. Gospel, is filling Sacus’ radio void while easing into filling his figurative shoes when it comes to impactful issues.
“His last sermon was, ‘You’re here today; you’re gone tomorrow.’ It’s ironic how you can preach your own funeral,” said Sykes, who co-hosted “Second Chance Ministries” with Sacus since 2012.
The program, which airs from 10 until 11 a.m. Sundays, mixed gospel music, commentary on local issues, scripture and the word of the Lord.
“Bishop gave his political views, NAACP stuff, any issue people needed to know about, scripture and the word. He left the music up to me. It was kind of like a Batman and Robin tag team,” Sykes said. “With elections, he’d stand up strongly. If someone from the city was disciplined the wrong way, he’d stand up on it. If there was any issue affecting black or white people, he’d stand up. Like with putting basketball goals back up at General Young Park, he was very passionate about it.”
Sykes is an Aberdeen police officer, and he met Sacus eight years ago after pulling him over for speeding on Ben Bender Road. They connected from the traffic stop and not long afterwards, Sykes hosted a Mother’s Day program at High Street Community Center, and Sacus invited him on his radio show the following Sunday.
Before getting into promoting benefit concerts, Sykes performed with gospel groups, which helped give him a knack for working crowds. Learning under Sacus, he learned repetition and flow co-hosting “Second Chance Ministries.”
On Feb. 16, the week after the Mr. Gospel anniversary show, Sacus manned the radio show solo before going to preach in Prairie. Later that evening, Sykes got word of what happened.
“It was 5, and Pedro [Clay] called and said, ‘We lost Bishop today. He was going what he did best – preach the word of God.’ I dropped the phone and was puzzled. I started looking through Facebook and saw all the posts. I know we’ve all got to go but for me, I took his life for granted,” Sykes said. “I’m going to keep this show going and keep his name alive.
“The last time I saw him was at the show and he was in the back with his hands in his pockets stepping side to side. I went to his funeral and saw him laid in his casket like he had a smile on his face. I have no doubt he’s sitting on the right side of the Father.”
The first “Second Chances” show on his own was an emotional one for Sykes but as more time passes, he plans to ease into the same rhythmic tone Sacus set, speaking out from the law enforcement side about crime and spreading the gospel. Eventually, he’ll welcome guest ministers on the show.
In the meantime, he thanks his sponsors and asks for people to continue supporting the radio show.
“It’s life and you’ve got to continue. What would Batman do without Robin and what would Robin do without Batman? You’ve just got to keep fighting,” Sykes said.