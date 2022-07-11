ABERDEEN – Monroe County 4-H members explored new recipes while their taste buds explored new flavors during the recent Culinary Camp hosted at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot.
Chef Vicki Leach and Chef Courtney Crist led 10 local 4-Hers through the three-day camp, which included lessons in knife skills, cooking utensils and farmers market products, coinciding with Aberdeen Main Street’s farmers market.
“They’re learning about measuring, sanitizing and cleaning their stations too,” said Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden.
Participants made breakfast food on day one, including pancakes, scones, omelets and strawberry jam. Dishes for the other two days of the camp included homemade pasta primavera with ravioli and ricotta cheese and grilled pimento cheese sandwiches with sweet potato soup and pickles.
In addition to the camp in Aberdeen, others were held in Starkville, Lowndes County and Itawamba County. The free grants were provided by a grant through the Mississippi State Extension Service.
Earlier this year, Monroe County 4-H also hosted a science, technology, engineering and math camp.
Looking ahead, the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Club will meet the second and fourth Tuesdays in July. A homeschool group will start back in August, with one activity being hatching eggs, and a Cloverbud camp for ages 5-7 will be held July 13-14.
Ages 8-18 are eligible for 4-H. Activities in recent years have included robotics, archery shooting sports, ATV safety, floral design, technology and livestock judging.
For more information, call (662) 369-4951 or search Monroe County 4H on Facebook.