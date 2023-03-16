AMORY – A beloved springtime tradition in the south revolves around crawfish, and Amory Main Street is tapping into the spirit with its Mudbugs on Main fundraiser March 18, which will also feature a couple of local celebrities.
All proceeds from Mudbugs on Main benefit Amory Main Street projects enhancing downtown visual elements, such as pocket parks, banners and murals.
“Originally, when I first took this job, we had one fundraiser – ChiliFest. Main Street’s board wanted to do a fundraiser to make a visual impact for downtown,” Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle said in recapping the history of Mudbugs on Main. “We’re excited to have something for the springtime. This year, we wanted to change the date to host it closer to the beginning of crawfish season.”
Saturday’s event will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot behind Country Boys, near the intersection of Front Street and 4th Avenue N. It will feature meet and greets with Monroe County’s “American Idol” contestants Zachariah Smith and Colin Stough, food, a kids zone, music provided by DJ Tommy Burt and One-Eye Jack and a cornhole tournament.
“We are excited to have them and promote them,” Riddle said of Stough and Smith. “We wanted to tie in with their show later that day at Smokin’ Bros. We wanted to do a pre-show meet and greet for people to have opportunities for photos and autographs.”
The meet and greet is from 1 until 3 p.m. The concert, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Smokin’ Bros, with Belle Frantz. Smith follows from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m. and Stough from 9:30 until 11 p.m. It's free to the public.
The Mudbugs on Main cornhole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m., with check-in at noon. Entry fee is $10 per person, with blind draw partners. Monetary prizes are up for grabs.
As far as food, people can choose between two pounds of crawfish or one pound of shrimp. Each option includes sides and a drink. Tickets are $25.
Beer will also be available for those 21 and older in the designated area for the event. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted outside of the parking lot.
There will also be a kids area with inflatables.
Commemorative T-shirts, which will be a light blue comfort color, will also be available for $25.
“We’re really excited to put this event on again and hope the weather is great. We hope everyone comes out to support our ‘American Idol’ contestants and our efforts to make downtown look great,” Riddle said.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&