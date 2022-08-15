mcj-2022-08-10-news-nhs-reunion

Charlie Farrar, a member of Nettleton High School's class of ’64, presents Juanita ‘Rosebud’ Stephens Davis, 96, with a prize for being the oldest attendee of the school's class reunion, which included classes from a 28-year span.  

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

NETTLETON – Following a three-year pause due to COVID-19, Nettleton High School alumni representing a 28-year span of graduating classes gathered Aug. 5 at First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center to catch up on old times.

