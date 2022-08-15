Charlie Farrar, a member of Nettleton High School's class of ’64, presents Juanita ‘Rosebud’ Stephens Davis, 96, with a prize for being the oldest attendee of the school's class reunion, which included classes from a 28-year span.
NETTLETON – Following a three-year pause due to COVID-19, Nettleton High School alumni representing a 28-year span of graduating classes gathered Aug. 5 at First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center to catch up on old times.
The multi-class reunion is a longtime tradition, and a new class is added each year. This year’s reunion included 175 members of NHS classes between 1944 and 1972.
“It’s something a lady got started years ago, and another lady took it over,” said class reunion organizer Catherine Payne, who graduated in 1959. “Ms. Gracie Weeks started it from what I understand, and I’ve seen paperwork as far as the class of 1939 but am not sure what year they started it.”
The class reunion’s original planners are now both deceased.
Juanita ‘Rosebud’ Stephens Davis, 96, was recognized as the oldest person in attendance. She has attended most of the reunions throughout the years.
Davis was a student at Bigbee Primer School before attending Amory schools and ultimately Nettleton when her family moved in 1938 when she was in the sixth grade.
“I was the fourth of 12 children. I didn’t enjoy much of a social life in school because we were so poor,” she said.
Davis remembers that people seemed friendlier in those days before technology.
Her son, Robert Dykes, said she can still show him everywhere she lived in the north part of Amory as a child.
During Payne’s senior year, NHS’ football team played a bowl game against Senatobia under the late coach Jack Carlisle, who was a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Community College Hall of Fame and the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Hall of Fame.
Ahead of his death last year, he was a regular attendee of the class reunion.
Former Nettleton School District Superintendent James Malone, a member of the class of 1969, not only attends regularly but helps coordinate the entertainment, which this year included five previous NHS graduates singing everything from gospel music to Elvis Presley chart toppers.
