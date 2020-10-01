ABERDEEN – There has been gradual activity throughout the summer at the former Cooperwood Station, at the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets. That work on Aberdeen’s newest pocket park was set off by the completion of a mural depicting historical elements of town inside the letters of its name.
“Any time you have art, you have culture. With this mural being a pictorial, each letter has an iconic piece of Aberdeen represented. As far as the wow factor, it just comes alive and pops right off the wall. It’s a representation of Aberdeen. If you take any letter or picture, it speaks for itself,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
The mural, painted by artist Patti Swan, captures Monroe County’s two Aberdeen courthouses, the Main Street clock, the railroad trestle over the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, the Elkin Theatre and Acker Park’s water tower and historical fire pumper.
“The mural makes the perfect backdrop to our pocket park, located at the gateway to our shopping district,” Robbins said.
The yet to be named pocket park got traction in May following a placemaker grant through the Mississippi Main Street Association.
It was in partnership with Aberdeen Main Street and provided for an information station and picnic table made through the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation. The information station was built by labor from the Monroe County Work Center.
“Funding wasn’t available for the mural in that grant round, but it opened the door for future grants we were able to secure from other sources,” Robbins said of a South Monroe County Community Fund grant.
She added District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware and District 3 Supervisor Rubel West contributed to the effort through rural recreation fund donations.
The Cooperwood Station is the future home of the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau.
A joint-dedication ceremony will be held soon for the pocket park, mural and Main Street clock.