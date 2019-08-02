AMORY – An exhibit by the North Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society recently began at the Amory Regional Museum in its newly repainted gallery and will continue through the end of November.
Amory rock collector Rebecca Egger Vallarian provided specimens from her collection, along with other contributions from Ron and Cathy Nye and Tupelo Rock Club President Nancy Roberts.
“One thing different about this exhibit is that we have a couple of tables where visitors may touch and handle specimens of rocks from Monroe County, as well as other areas of the Mid-South,” she said.
Fossils found on Cotton Gin Hill, pieces of petrified wood from the Tombigbee River bottom and coral and fossil pieces from Bear Creek in Alabama are among specimens for viewing only.
“I have found giant clams and teeth from prehistoric fish and reptiles locally,” Vallarian said.
Another exhibit shows samples of common commodities with ingredients such as titanium dioxide that were mined from the earth and are found in rocks.
Vallarian invites rock enthusiasts to visit the North Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society’s monthly meetings. They are held from 1 until 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month from September to May at the Lee County Library, located at 219 N Madison St. in Tupelo.
The Amory Regional Museum’s is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 256-2761.